Gardaí seized drugs during raid of Mid Kerry house, District Court hears

Gardaí seized €360 worth of cannabis herb and €1,600 in cash following a raid in Milltown, a District Court sitting in Cahersiveen has heard.

Shane Kelly (47) of 19 Beech Road, Árd na Gréine, Milltown, appeared at Cahersiveen Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to possession of cannabis for sale or supply. The raid was carried out at Mr Kelly’s address on September 4, 2021.

Defence solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client co-operated “100 per cent” with Gardaí, providing all assistance the police force required of him. Mr Kelly, he told the court, was buying drugs on others’ behalf, and then they would share the drugs. Mr Kelly was himself taking drugs, and Mr O’Connell said the incident took place after a situation developed and then “spiralled”.

Mr O’Connell told Judge David Waters that Mr Kelly “gained nothing himself materially” through the offence and has no major assets to his name. He has since attended counselling to address his drug issues and is physically unable to work, the Court heard.

Judge Waters convicted Mr Kelly, sentencing him to four months in prison, suspended for one year. Judge Waters warned Mr Kelly that he risks a jail sentence if he appears before the Court on a drugs-related matter again, and he will definitely receive a prison sentence if he appears on certain drug-related offences.