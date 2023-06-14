Gardaí raid Kerry farms as man arrested in relation to spate of farm thefts

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection with the theft of approximately €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock in Kerry and Cork.

Garda enquiries centre on a spate of thefts of machinery and farm animals between November 2022 and February 2023 in the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions. This included a tractor and slurry tanker stolen from the region, which were later recovered.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Kerry and Cork West Gardaí seized a number of vehicles during the course of searches of residences and farmlands in North and West Kerry. They were backed up by armed Gardaí from Limerick and other garda members.

In a statement released today, Gardaí said an extensive investigation has been carried out to date by members in both regional divisions, and they suspect “the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery from this jurisdiction”.

The man arrested is currently being held by Gardaí at an undisclosed station in Kerry under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say their investigations continue.