Gardaí investigate after body removed from Kerry river

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the recovery of a man’s body from the Blackwater River, near Kenmare, yesterday.

The Garda Press Office told The Kerryman that the man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services recovered his body from the river. He was taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

The man was aged in his 70s.

It is understood that Gardaí do not suspect foul play was involved in the man’s death.