Gardaí aware of suspicious behaviour by man near Kerry primary school

Gardaí are aware of suspicious behaviour by a man in Kenmare earlier this week.

The Kerryman understands that the incident took place on Tuesday and involved a man approaching a child of primary-school age. It is understand that this incident took place not far from St John’s National School.

The school confirmed to The Kerryman that a parent of the child made the school aware of the incident, after which the school sent a text alert to parents and guardians.

The incident did not take place on school grounds or within school hours, however, and it is not a matter for the school directly.

"Please speak with your child about staying vigilant around strangers,” the message sent to parents and guardians read. “Staff will be made aware of this incident and be assured that they will remain alert to this.”

It is not thought that anything has happened in the days since to warrant further concern.