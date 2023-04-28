Funeral of Kerry man David Saunders (40) hears of his bravery - ‘Cancer didn't quench his spirit’

The late David Saunders with his wife Anne Marie who is from Castleisland and their two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2)

David Saunders was “a warrior, an inspirational character and the kindest and most caring man you could ever meet.”

That was just some of the tributes paid to the Kerry man at his funeral mass in St Joseph's Church Rathmore today Friday, April 28.

And in his own words at the end of a poignant funeral mass read by his college friend, Keith, his bravery was evident.

“I truly believe you are the owner of the set of circumstances and you can make the best of a situation, no matter how bleak things are there is always hope.”

David’s well-documented battle with cancer three times, twice in his childhood alone, showed his remarkable character but it did “not define him.”

"It didn't cripple his hope .. It didn’t quench his spirit,” the congregation was told.

His college friend Keith spoke on behalf of David’s family and friends. In paying tribute to David he said he had lasting impact on all who met him and knew him and were lucky enough to be part of his life.

"He was a rogue, the funniest person I know. He had different accents for everyone and his use of puns could hold the attention of a packed room,” said Keith.

But the most important thing in David's life was his wife, Castleisland-native Anne Marie and their two precious children, Jack (4) and Aoibhín (2) and being a Dad and a husband were his proudest achievements.

"His last wishes were to make life easier for Anne Marie and the children.”

A GoFundMe helped to do this but the comments and well wishes on that page caught him and everyone ‘off guard’ in the past few months, Keith said.

David is also survived by his parents, Anne and John, and his beloved sisters, Emer, Sinead and Michelle. Originally from Rathmore, he and his family were settled in Carragline in Cork.

Tributes have flowed in for the well-known Irish Cork City FC player David Saunders since his death on Monday evening.

The 40-year old was among the first players for the Cork club’s Amputee Football team and was capped 38 times for Ireland – a mark of his determination and a jersey representing his sporting career were among the symbols of his life brought to the alter at his funeral mass.

So too was an u10 medal representing his sporting prowess as a child and which continued even after losing his leg to cancer when he was 11 years of age.

A schoolbook was also brought to the altar by his sister Emer to represent his teaching career. His most recent post at Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School.

"He was a kind, patient and inspiring teacher,” the congregation was told.

Artwork made by his son Jack (4) was also presented as a symbol of his life.

The funeral mass heard that David, having overcome cancer twice in his childhood, gave back to so many others in a bid to inspire them. He did this through his teaching career and through motivational talks across the county and country.

The last two years again saw David battling cancer.

"We feel a deep sadness and loneliness but we also admire David Saunders for he truly fought the good fight and finished the race,” Fr Pat O’Donnell said.

"We are all asking why do bad things happen to good people and that is a question David asked too in the last two years.”

While there are no answers or reasons, it is how you face it and the way David bore the illness was truly inspirational, Fr O’Donnell told mourners.

In a last fitting tribute to David, his team mates left St Joseph's church following his beloved family wearing the Irish jerseys David too so proudly wore.