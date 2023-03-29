Fundraiser for US marine with Kerry links to be brought home for burial

There is great sadness across Kerry at the sudden death of Kyle Corkery, who has strong family links to Killorglin and Glenbeigh.

Kyle passed away suddenly in the US, but he spent much of his youth in Kerry. He is a first cousin to Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn, and his mother, Mary, is from Glenbeigh; and his father, Mike, is from Killorglin.

Kyle (33) was a US Marine who served in Afghanistan and was living in Colorado. His parents spend their time between the US and Kerry. He has one brother, Blaine, and a daughter.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe Page to help raise funds to bring him home to Kerry to be buried. In an online page, his friend Anthony O'Carroll wrote that the sudden loss of Kyle “has left a huge hole in our hearts.”

“Anybody who knew Kyle will know the positive impact he had on people’s lives, be it when he was in school, people who he worked with or those who he served with in the Marines. I’m setting up this page to ask his friends and community and all the people who knew him for help in covering some of the funeral and other expenses in bringing Kyle home,” he said.

To date, the GoFundMe has raised more than €21,000 in less than 24 hours. He will be buried in Kerry, but no funeral arrangements have been made yet.