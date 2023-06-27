Fresh arrest in Garda probe into Kerry and Cork farm thefts

Gardaí in Tralee have arrested a man in his late 30s in connection with ongoing investigations into the theft of livestock and agricultural machinery in late 2022 and early 2023.

The man was arrested earlier today (Tuesday) and is being detained at a Garda station in an unspecified part of the county. The investigations focus on approximately €110,000 worth of stolen machinery and farm animals within the Kerry and Cork West Garda Divisions between November 2022 and March 2023.

Another man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested earlier this month in connection with these investigations, but he was subsequently released without charge, with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Farm machinery was seized by Gardaí at locations in the north and west of the county in the days prior to his release from custody.

Gardaí suspect the thefts are linked to an organised crime group.