Frank exchanges on EU’s Nature Restoration Law at meeting in Dingle

Caitríona Fallon and Rachel Buckley with Francis Foley, Castlemaine, who raised some of the issues facing forestry plantation owners at a meeting to explore the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law, in Benner's Hotel, Dingle, on last Wednesday night. Photo by Declan Malone

Farm advisor Louis Murchan, Seán Murphy of Murphy's Ice Cream and John Joe Mac Gearailt with MEP Grace O'Sullivan at a meeting held in Benner's Hotel last Wednesday night to explore the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law. Photo by Declan Malone

There was a frank exchange of views at a meeting organised to discuss the controversial EU Nature Restoration Law as farmers and Green party members met in Benner’s hotel last Wednesday.

The law proposed by the European Commission to tackle biodiversity loss, climate change issues and the degraded state of rivers was described as “an ill-conceived document that was designed by urban environmentalist” by West Kerry farmer John Joe Macgearailt in a prepared statement that was applauded by farmers.

John Joe raised serious concerns about the impact the proposed law would have on the agricultural community, the language and unique culture of the west of Ireland. “Is our country, and especially the west of Ireland, to become a large Jurrasic Park for tourists and rich urban people,” he said. “This will change our rich Gaeltacht rural culture that everyone enjoys when they come to West Kerry and throughout the western sea board. This law will make it even harder for our rural youth to get planning permission for a home in rural Ireland in the future.”

The bill has been controversial from the outset and has greatly unsettled farmers with its plans to return tracts of farmland to a natural state in a bid to restore habitats for the thousands of species whose survival is increasingly threatened by land development and pesticide use.

At the meeting Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan explained the background to the proposed law and the stages it must go through before being enacted. She said the law is essential if we are to have sustainable living conditions for the coming generations.

Pointing to the huge loss of biodiversity and damage to the natural environment that has taken place over the past 50 years, she said the question that now arises is: “Do you accept the loss as de facto, or attempt to restore… That’s what the EU Commission is trying to do. They’re trying to come up with something that will reverse the trends… we need healthy ecosystems to mitigate and adapt climate change.”

If it is passed, the law would give legal backing to EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen’s drive to reverse the trend of nature degradation associated with food production and urban development. Countries would be required to have legally binding Nature Restoration Plans and here lies the kernel of the problem.

From their past experience, farmers fear the heavy hand of the law and the possibility of penalties that may be applied under the NRL, and even the compulsory acquisition of farmland so that it could be restored to nature.

During the meeting a farmer sought a guarantee that there would be no compulsory acquisitions of land under the NRL. MEP O’Sullivan said it was her preference that there would be no compulsory acquisitions and none were proposed in the law as it is currently drafted. However, until the wording of the law is finalised anything is possible.

Farm advisor Louis Murchan told the meeting that an over-emphasis on penalties and heavy-handed enforcement has created a hostile atmosphere among farmers, many of whom work very hard to make a small living. “Eighty per cent of the farmers on my books are making under €20,000 a year,” he said. “They’re trying to work with schemes, but the main thing with the NRL is penalties. Farmers need to be motivated instead - it should be designed so that it pays farmers to take environmentally positive action.”

“The Dept of Agriculture is not farmer-friendly. It’s run almost as a dictatorship... It’s the likes of Grace who can bring the message back that farmers should be treated as partners in climate change, then you’ll get farmers on your side,” he added in a contribution to the meeting that was strongly supported by those present.

Following the meeting Grace O’Sullivan told The Kerryman that, as someone who grew up on a farm, she understood the concerns voiced by farmers at the meeting and would “definitely” bring those views back to her colleagues in the EU.

Meanwhile, Green party local elections candidate and chair of the meeting, Peadar Fanning said “There needs to be more trust put in farmers, and a lot more money put into low intensity land management. Saving nature is very valuable - and a lot of that value will need to go into farmers’ pockets.”