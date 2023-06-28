Former finance chief of Kerry siblings’ New York construction firm Navillus sentenced to jail over fraud

THE former financial controller of Navillus – the major New York based construction firm founded by the south Kerry based O’Sullivan family – has been sentenced to a year in prison for his part in a payroll scheme that defrauded trade unions of funds.

In October 2021 Padraig Naughton (50) along with brother and sister Donal and Helen O’Sullivan from Ballinskelligs were found guilty of fraud and embezzlement following a three-week trial in New York.

Mr O’Sullivan is the co-founder, owner and president of Navillus, one of New York’s City’s largest construction firms.

Helen O’Sullivan was a payroll administrator in the company, which was founded by the O’Sullivan family in the 1980s when they emigrated to the US.

The trio were found guilty on 11 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, embezzlement from employee benefits funds, submission of false remittance reports to union benefits funds, and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

On Tuesday Mr Naughton appeared before Judge Pamela Chen of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York for sentencing. Judge Chen sentenced Mr Naughton to one year and one day in prison for each of the 11 counts with the sentences to run concurrently.

He was also fined a total of $1,100 – a $100 “special assessment fee” for each count – and must undergo two years of supervised release in relation to each count (also to run concurrently) after he has served his one year jail term.

Mr Naughton – who has the right to appeal the sentence – was ordered to surrender himself to prison on November 13, 2023.

Donal and Helen O’Sullivan are due to be sentenced by the court in New York on Friday.