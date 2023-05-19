Five-day service looks set to return at Cahersiveen Day Hospital

Services at Cahersiveen Day Hospital look set to return to five days per week in the near future.

The Day Hospital currently opens three days a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – and provides clinics and a range of services. Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) Chief Officer Tess O’Donovan has, however, told Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty that CKCH soon expects enough staff to be in place to extend back to five days.

Cllr Moriarty told The Kerryman that she is delighted at the news, outlined in response to a motion she brought to this week’s Regional Health Forum South meeting.

“It’s enormously important,” she said. “There were a lot of families who were on the waiting list. Those who use it may not do so five days a week, it might only be one day, but it’s so meaningful to the people because they get access to essential services and there is a social care element, and the interactions they have there do delay the full impact of dementia or alzheimers because it’s very focussed.”

CKCH has endeavoured, for some time, to recruit enough staff to restore the five-day service, Ms O’Donovan said. She added that recruiting staff can be challenging in more remote areas, such as in Cahersiveen. Retirements and resignations have also delayed the return of a full service, she said.

“…it is anticipated that sufficient staff capacity to enable provision of same [a five-day service] safely will be reached in the coming weeks,” she said.

Cllr Moriarty has called strongly for the service to run from 9am to 5pm four days a week, 9am to 4pm on the other, as was the case previously.