Fire damage in Kerry sand dunes – ‘Wildlife devastated but community action helped contain fire’

The quick response of the local community in the Maharees this week has helped save further damage to the sand dunes after a blaze destroyed three acres in the special area of conservation on the Dingle peninsula.

"It has devastated wildlife.. This is an area rich in bio-diversity and is a habitat for a variety of species. It provides stability for wildflowers, sea honey, sea rocket, insects and butterflies. Bird life survives on this eco-system and it is ruined now,” said Treasurer of the Maharees Conservation Association Ltd. Martha Farrell who was among those who rushed to the scene to contain the fire on Tuesday around lunch-time.

It is even thought that the protected Natterjack Toad could have been killed in the fire.

The conservation group have planted Marram grass in recent years in a bid to stablise the sand dunes and protect the coastal community but thankfully very little of this was damaged in the fire that broke out close to Spillane’s on Tuesday afternoon and eroded three acres of wildlife.

However, the damage could have been a lot worse if it was not for the quick actions of the local community who quickly brought water containers to the blaze in a bid to ensure it did not cause extensive damage along the coastal area.

Staff from nearby Spillane's and from both Splash Water Sports and Jamie Knox’s Watersports along with members of the Maharees Conservation Association CLG rushed to the scene to contain the fire.

Using empty mayonnaises tubs, water bowsers and buckets volunteers wet the sand dunes along the edges of the dunes in a bid to stop it spreading and their huge efforts along with the quick response of the Kerry Fire Service helped contain the blaze.

"It was definitely not as bad as it could have been. If it had spread south to Castlegregory it could have taken all the dunes out and we would have been in bigger trouble,” said Martha.

"Volunteers wet the edges of the fore dune so all the Marram grass planted in the last few years wasn't damaged. We would have been vulnerable in the winter [it it had been burnt].

"The response of the community played a big part in containing the fire.”

It is not known how the fire started in the sand dunes but Maharees Conversation Association said the frightening incident and extensive damage caused shows just how dangerous fire is in sand dunes and particularly in a special area of conservation which the Maharees is. All the way from Brandon Bay to Derrymore has special status.

In fact the incident has been high-lighted by TD Saoirse McHugh to urge people not to light fires on the sand dunes in Keem in Mayo given the damage caused. Chairman of the Maharees Conservation group, Aidan O’Shea has also urged people not to do nor to camp in these areas.

"This was a random incident and look what happened as a result. It will recover but it is an illustration of what can happen if you light a fire in the sand dunes .. People don't realise there is an abundance of life in the dune eco-system,” said Aidan.

The group also ban wild camping in this area to protect the sand dunes and protect their coastal community.