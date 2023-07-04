Fingers crossed for kick-of Kerry regatta season this weekend

Young rowers from South and Mid Kerry club at Sneem Regatta last year. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Rowers across South Kerry have been disappointed this year as three regattas have already been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. However, fingers have now been crossed in the hope that this weekend will finally see rowers take to the water with Cahersiveen regatta scheduled for this Saturday, July 8.

The draw for the buoys down for 5 pm and the Seine Boat is down for 8.30pm.

PRO Mary Be Teahan said everyone is looking forward to getting our season off the mark. The race order is U18 Boys, U18 Girls, Senior Men Senior Ladies, U16 Girls , U16 Boys, U14 Girls, U14 Mix, U12 Race and the Seine Boat

On Sunday July 9 all roads lead to Ballinskelligs for the first regatta in many years. The Draw for the Buoys is down for 2.30pm and the Race order is 2.50pm for the u14 boys, U14 Girls, U16 Girls, Minor Girls, U12s, U16 Boys, Senior Ladies, Senior Men Minor Boys and Seine Boat.

We are all looking forward to our rowing season kicking off this weekend and the South and Mid Kerry Board want to wish all our rowers and clubs a safe and enjoyable season for 2023 onwards and upwards from here