Final chapter of history for Kerry nuns - ‘Leaving Kenmare is a source of deep sadness for us’

IN a moving ceremony and Mass on Sunday, the last Sisters of the Order of St Clare said their farewells to Kenmare, a town where the Order made their home 161 years ago.

Since the announcement that the convent was to close earlier this year, there have been many tales of these remarkable women whose contribution to the town has been immeasurable - spiritually and educationally - and who put the south Kerry town on the map for its Kenmare Lace.

The final chapter for the Order on Sunday was a celebration of all that they have done for the town with a Mass at Holy Cross Church and a community gathering to say goodbye.

In her farewell speech, Abbess General of the Sisters of St. Clare, Sr. Julie McGoldrick, said it was a sad day for the Sisters of St Clare.

"I would want to emphasise to you that whatever our hope or our vision for the future, having to leave Kenmare is a source of deep sadness for us as religious sisters. For we very much believe that our going from here, at this time, is a great loss both to us as the wider St Clare congregation within Ireland and to you as a Catholic community, and parish community, here in south Kerry,” she said.

On This Day In History - May 23rd

While numbers had dwindled at the convent on the outskirts of the town in recent years, the final nuns to depart the house were Sisters Catherine, Assumpta and Concepta who were widely known in the town and tributes were paid to not only them but to all Sisters who made Kenmare their home for 16 decades.

It was no small coincidence that seven nuns had travelled from Newry to Kenmare in the autumn of 1861 to set up the Covent and seven sisters of St Clare attended Sunday’s celebration.

“The sharing of memories from school and convent life, the re-telling of stories about individual sisters who have served here within living memory, and the kind of tributes paid, more generally, to the sisters of St Clare, and to their contribution to Kenmare life across the decades is something we as a religious congregation will particularly cherish - I have felt both deeply blessed and graced in hearing and reading such tributes,” Sr. Julie added.

During the Mass Sr Julie was invited to sit in the chair which was presented, in 1860, to Mother Mary O’Hagan, the first Abbess of the Convent and which the sisters have kindly presented to Holy Cross Church where it will become the Presider’s Chair.

Two young people from Kenmare, Jason McGuinness and Rachel O’Sullivan were called upon to represent the parish and received a candle from Sr. Julie, to represent the spirit of St. Clare continuing in the life of Kenmare Parish.

Julia O’Sullivan and Darren Tan, who celebrated their First Communion just over a week ago, made two presentations to Sr. Julie and to Sr. Concepta – flowers representing St. Clare’s love of nature and care for our earth and a second candle with an inscription which the sisters can burn in memory of Kenmare and its people. The children of St. John’s Primary School sang Gifts from God, while Parish Priest Fr George Hayes in his homily said that the Sisters must never be forgotten.

"Over the recent decades, the Church has had to struggle with some of the darkness of the past. But in acknowledging and taking responsibility for faults and failings, let us not forget the good. Let us not forget the silent and often unseen contribution of countless religious women. Women of vision and vitality, of courage and commitment, of generosity and goodness. Women who brought the lives of a community to prayer, women who advocated and fought for the vulnerable and those on the margins. Women who revealed to us something of the loving kindness of God.”

The Sisters may be gone but they will never be forgotten, nor will the contribution they made.