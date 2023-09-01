Film based in West Kerry set for October cinematic debut

Screenwriter Eugene O'Brien, Kerry County Council Economic Development Officer Bridget Fitzgerald, Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney, film producer Cliona Ní Bhuachalla, Kerry ETB Film Development Officer Siobhán O'Sullivan, and actor Lorcan Cranitch on the waterfront in Dingle as the filming of Tarrach drew to a close on Friday. Photo by Declan Malone

Emily Nic Ghearailt and Kila Massett wrapped up against the cold after coming ashore on Friday from a long day's filming of naomhóg racing in Dingle harbour for 'Tarrach', which completed filming at the weekend and is due to be released early next year. Photo by Declan Malone

Actor Rachel Feeney on the marina in Dingle on Friday after a day's filming of Tarrach in the harbour. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle Rowing Club members putting the boats away after the day's filming of Tarrach was over and the actors had made a hasty departure to warm up in more comfortable surroundings. Photo by Declan Malone

A fascinating Irish-language film set and filmed in Corca Dhuibhne – featuring more than a little local involvement along the way – is set to make its cinematic bow early next month.

‘Tarrac’ is described as an intimate character drama, and giving a big-screen platform to naomhóg racing offers as spectacular and immersive a cinematic experience as imaginable.

It’s underpinned by a fascinating plot, with Aoife Ní Bhraoin returning to the Gaeltacht from her big job in the capital to support her father, lobster fisherman and oarsman Breandán, in his recovery from a heart attack. As the film unfolds, we learn more about the death of Aoife’s mother and the unspoken-of effects of that loss. We also see Aoife become more and more immersed in naomhóg racing.

Kelly Gough, Lorcan Cranitch, Kate Nic Chonaonaigh, Kate Finegan, Rachel Feeney, and Cillian Ó Gairbhí star in a film directed by Declan Recks, written by Eugene O’Brien, and produced by Clíona Ní Bhuachalla.

The Dingle regatta inspired the €1.2million film – a relative shoestring budget – as Eugene attended the event while on holidays in west Kerry, and after he got to know famed local oarswoman Monza Heidtke, she imparted her expertise in coaching the actors for their rowing scenes and guided the film team in choreographing race scenes.

The film, which received backing in the form of Cine4 funding, features several Corca Dhuibhne locations, while drivers, boat operators, and other locals were employed on set. In a further Kerry link, many graduates had come through the Kerry Monavalley campus broadcast-production skills course.