Fenit group build a ‘bee bank’ to mark World Bee Day and Biodiversity Week

Alice Kavanagh, Chairperson of the Fenit Changing Tides group pictured with Mairéad White as they promote their 'Bee Bank' project that they've undertaken.

Members of the ‘Fenit Changing Minds’ volunteer group have been busy these past few months on a new project to build ‘bee banks’ in the locality and it’s a project that culminates this week with World Bee Day this Saturday and Biodiversity Week which runs all next week.

Bee banks are mounds of loose soil set aside for burrowing mining bees, where they will nest in excavated tunnels in soft, sandy soil in areas rich in their favourite flowers.

The group – which won a Gold Award at the Kerry Community Awards last September – embarked on their bee bank project late last year and it’s been a case of so far, so good with construction on the banks having gone smoothly.

It follows on from a wildflower and pollination project that the group undertook up back in 2021 in an undeveloped overgrown green area in a local housing estate in an effort to reverse the loss of pollinators in the area – animals such as birds, bats, butterflies, moths, flies, beetles, wasps, small mammals and most importantly bees are all classified as pollinators.

This new ‘bee bank’ project is designed to go one step further than this.

"Planting flowers to create a feeding habitat is one way to help bees but just as important is the need for a suitable nesting habitat. Over 60 percent of Ireland’s bee species are mining bees who need access to bare soil to dig out their nests. Our group decided to 'build a bee bank' to create the ideal environment for these vulnerable pollinators,” said Gráinne Clinton from the Fenit group this week, adding that they had a helping hand locally to get started.

“When we contacted Adrian Boyle from Boyles Hardware in Clash Industrial estate to price the materials, he very generously said that he would donate a tonne bag of soil, sand and builders sand free of charge, including free delivery, to help our project. It was so lovely to get this support,” she continued

Going on, Gráinne said that, after some research, the group mixed the ingredients together – 25 percent top soil, 25 percent sharp sand to 50 percent soft builders sand, built it into a mound and patted it down to compact the mixture.

“We built it facing south so it catches as much warming sunlight as possible to aid in incubation of the bees nest and keep it dry. We shaped it into a cresent to help trap warmth and create a variety of conditions for other invertebrates,” said Gráinne.

We will only see the bees for a short time each year for six to eight weeks; the rest of the time the bees are hibernating inside the bank so we have to be mindful not to disturb the site all year. We are only beginners in bee bank construction but still hope the bees will be impressed with their new home!” Gráinne added.

You can follow ‘Fenit Changing Tides’ on their Instagram page at fenitschangingtides.