Fears in Kerry over Council move to change boundary of planned camper van park

Councillor warns decision would cut scale of ‘mobile hotel’ by half potentially making it unviable – at a time when Listowel needs the facility badly

PLANS for a 50-berth camper van park in the centre of Listowel have been thrown into doubt after Kerry County Council moved to restrict the development by up to 30 berths.

One politician is now calling on Council planners to sit down with the applicant in the interest of working out away towards realising the vision in full.

He said the development is akin to a ‘mobile hotel’ in terms of the economic impact it would have on the town at a time when recreational tourism is opening up in North Kerry like never before.

Fine Gael County Councillor Mike Kennelly told The Kerryman that similar sized developments have been shown to be worth up to €1.5million in vital spending to other comparable towns.

He was speaking in relation to plans by Listowel man Albert Barrett to create a motor home park on his land by the River Feale of up to 50 berths.

Mr Barrett applied for planning permission for the project on March 10; but Council planners sought further information last week.

The Kerryman understands they have suggested the development is too close to the River Feale, demanding the park be stepped back by up to 30 metres on the south-facing side closest to the river bank – effectively cutting out up to 30 berths.

Cllr Kennelly appealed to management to revisit the decision at a meeting last week.

“Now that we have tourism initiatives we should be trying to grow them,” he said, saying that other towns had similar sites on river banks where they are worth €1.5million to the local economy.

“We are sitting here trying to bring plans to the table and it is our own who are blocking it...we have a mobile hotel that can bring an unbelieveable amount of people into our area in a safe area and it has been denied planning. Can I ask we go through it and investigate it?”

He told The Kerryman Listowel badly needs the development in full: “Wesee camper vans going through the town all the time but we’re losing that business. These bays would make up a beautiful camper van park at a time when we badly need such accommodation. There’s a great buzz around town now with the Greenway and this could be a massive addition. But there is real worry this simply won’t be viable if up to 30 bays are taken out.”