Famous Kerry parish’s history laid bare in striking new book

At the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the local community centre were: Frances Day, Tralee with Anne and Karl Nash, Brosna. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland native, Judy Joy, Knocknagoshel pictured with Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD at the launch of the book Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the local community centre. Photo by John Reidy

Eileen Browne, Brosna pictured with local men, James Keane and John Joe Collins at the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the community centre. Photo by John Reidy

Publication editor, Dónal Murphy pictured with guests: Danny Healy Rae, TD and Jimmy Deenihan at the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the local community centre. Photo by John Reidy

Well known musician, Dónal Murphy, Abbeyfeale with the equally famous Johnny Morrissey, Knocknagoshel pictured the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at Knocknagoshel Community Centre. Photo by John Reidy

Looking after the kitchen at the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the community centre were: Mary McAuliffe, Tim McAuliffe, NOreen Long and Breda Walsh-Mangan. Photo by John Reidy

Publication editor, Dónal Murphy, (left) pictured with: Pat McCarthy, Ballymacelligott; Chris Barrett, and Eamon Walsh, Knocknagoshel at the launch of the book, Knocknagoshel History Past and Present at the local community centre. Photo by John Reidy

KNOCKNAGOSHEL was out in force as ever for the launch of a book dear to the famous parish’s heart – one setting out its proud history from times long past to events of living memory.

It was all thanks to the efforts of local historian Donal Murphy, who has been toiling these past six months on the ambitious project Knocknagoshel’s History Past and Present.

For that was the expansive title of the publication launched by Minister for Education Norma Foley at the Knocknagoshel Community Centre in a great event for the village and surrounds.

It was envisaged as very much a community affair right from the off by Donal, as he compiled contributions from 24 other writers and numerous photographs in the binding of this hugely-attractive tome.

Education Minsiter Norma Foley was herself among the contributors having provided the foreword in what Mr Murphy said ‘enhanced’ the publication greatly.

Knocknagoshel’s History, Past and Present: 1890 – 2023 also features the work of well-known journalists and personalities like Michael O’Regan, Billy Keane, and Deirdre Walsh, among many others.

Donal thanked the large cohort behind the success on launch night before a large audience: “A special word of thanks to Fintan O’Connell’ Skibereen, the graphic artist, and to Tony, Patricia and Mike Walsh, Colour Print, Castleisland, the printers for their help; the photographers, Sean Cleary, John Reidy and Gordon Revington who each gave the copywright on their pictures; the cover artists, Jane Hillard and Mary J. Leane; the magnificent help of Catherine Lenihen and Maura Brosnan of the Community Centre and Dan Nelligan and Jimmy Kirby for the history of the GAA, gym, and Ladies football team and life in Knocknagoshel in both centuries,” Mr Murphy said, extending gratitude also to:

“The present Minister for Education Norma Foley by her encouragement and also foreword/introduction which enhances the book greatly is due a special mention for her concern and advice, which is much appreciated.”

He reserved his deepest gratitude for his ever-supportive family, including wife Mary and his daughter Siobhán. Without their help – Siobhán provided the computing know-how – the book would not have been possible, he said. Knocknagoshel’s History Past and Present is available now from local outlets and all good bookshops.