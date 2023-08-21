Family of 13-year-old Kerry girl living with visual impairment aim to raise funds for charity

Grace O’Sullivan has been through more than most 13-year-olds. She was only seven when diagnosed with Stargardt’s Disease and lives with visual impairment, and Stargardt’s causes progressive sight loss. It is rare that someone becomes blind, but the extent of sight loss is often severe.

Despite all of that, the Firies girl and her family put their emphasis on what’s positive, and it helps when you’ve a supportive community around you. The ‘Pedal for Grace’ fund-raiser held to raise funds for the National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) proved extraordinarily successful last year, and to give more back to the NCBI, a huge source of help for Grace and her family since her diagnosis, they plan on doing it all again.

“It started off with school and small things like being able to see the blackboard,” Grace’s mother, Mary O’Sullivan, tells The Kerryman. “We brought her to get glasses, that didn’t work, and she was referred to another specialist, and they picked up that there was more at play than short sightedness or long sightedness.”

That was 2017. Grace’s vision has deteriorated further since then, and as was the case prior to her diagnosis, the effects of Stargardt’s are most obvious when she’s at school. Things may become even trickier now that she’s moving on to secondary school and what would, typically, be a more independent age in a person’s life.

“You don’t know exactly when her sight is going to deteriorate most,” Mary says. “Her biggest thing would be to do with schooling. She uses assistive technology, everything has to be magnified, so it’s digital books she would be using. She uses a bit of braille, which is handy for reading the sides of tablet boxes and that kind of thing.

“Recognising faces is a big one. It’s her central vision that’s affected, so if she’s looking directly at someone, there’s a piece of something missing all the time. If she was with a group in school, where everyone would have the same uniform on, if she can’t see the person’s face and everyone’s wearing the same clothes, that’s difficult.

“The other side of it, her hearing is unbelievable, it’s like when one sense is down the others go up. She’s very good at recognising voices.

“Grace is only going into first year now, so it hasn’t affected us desperately to now apart from fine detail and reading. But now you’re getting to an age when you need to be a little bit more independent, that’s when the worry starts.”

But Grace can count on incredible support, and not just from mom; dad, Canice; and sisters, Farrah and Maisy.

When the ‘Pedal for Grace’ took place last year, it brought in a five-figure sum north of €25,000 for the NCBI. Organising the event to begin with shows what the NCBI means to Grace, while the response shows just how much people care about her.

“The NCBI have been very good to Grace, so this is our way of giving back.” Mary says. “From the minute Grace was diagnosed, they were unbelievable with the services they offered her. Grace is becoming a young adult, so it helps to meet other people going through what she’s going through, that’s very important, and the NCBI has done that for us.

“We said we’d try this event in 2022, we were thinking we might get to €5,000. But it was incredible, it became almost an emotional week because people you hadn’t even thought of were donating. People are unbelievable.

“We don’t expect to repeat what we raised last year, it not being the first year of the event, but if we get anywhere near it, we’d be flying. Last year was such a success and everyone was so good to us.

“Firies is unbelievable. The girls go to school there, and I suppose we know quite a lot of people here, but not every community would pull together like that. Even this year, it’s almost been easier to organise because people who did jobs for the event last year have volunteered to do the same this year.”

The Pedal for Grace takes place on September 9 and departs from Firies Community Centre. A 60km Killorglin Loop sets off at 9.30am, and registration costs €30. One hour later, entrants who’ve paid €10 can set off along at 14-kilometre loop route starting at the same location, and a five-kilometre route taking in the Molahiffe Walk gets underway at 11am, with entrants again paying €10 to take part.

Registration is possible here or from 8.30am on the day.

Further information is available from Mary at (087) 426 6844 or Canice at (087) 369 5418.