Famed West Kerry swimmer Nuala Moore prepares to launch memoir

World-renowned West Kerry-based open-water and ice swimmer Nuala Moore’s memoir ‘Limitless’ is set for its launch at Dingle’s Skellig Hotel on Sunday evening next, September 10.

Nuala is best known to the wider public for her endurance and extreme cold-water swimming, with her many achievements including swimming a mile from the Pacific to Atlantic Oceans; in the Drake Passage; becoming only the third woman in the world to swim 1,000 metres at zero degrees in Murmansk, Russia; and being part of a relay team to swim the Bering Strait between Russia and the US.

‘Limitless’ promises to describe what goes through Nuala’s mind when she takes on these incredible challenges and, indeed, what goes through her mind afterwards, as she processes her achievements.

After many years of marathon swimming – her earliest memory is of swimming back to shore after jumping off her father’s fishing boat – she turned to ice swimming, something which is described as offering her freedom and a chance “to find her true north”.

The book has a September 7 publication date, and its Dingle launch takes place at the Skellig Hotel three days later from 6pm to 8pm. The launch will include words from comedian Fred Cooke, as well as an interview of Nuala by Ellen Cranitch. Those wishing to attend are advised to RSVP, which they can do by emailing kolson@gill.ie.

Further information is available at publisher Gill Books’ website here.