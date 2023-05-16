ESB and Foynes Port deepen partnership on achieving green vision for Shannon Estuary

ESB and Shannon Foynes Port sign Memorandum of Understanding on transforming Estuary into international green energy hub

Paul Lennon, Head of Offshore Wind and Hydrogen at ESB and Pat Keating, Chief Executive, Shannon Foynes Port,signing the Memorandum of Understanding with, back row from left, Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Niall Collins, Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan and Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O'Donnell. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22 — © Liam Burke Press 22

AN ambitious vision for the future of the Shannon Estuary as an international hub for the transmission of offshore-generated electricity and green hydrogen inched yet further realisation this week as the ESB signed a key Memorandum of Understanding with Shannon Foynes Port.

The MoU sees the semi-state and the Estuary port authority working ever more closely to develop the region into what is described as a ‘major centre’ for the deployment of offshore wind projects.

Among the ambitious plans now in train is the ESB's Green Atlantic at Moneypoint and the Shannon Foynes Port Vision 2041, aiming to transform the estuary into one of the world’s leading offshore wind hubs.

The ESB’s Green Atlantic plan has already seen ESB complete the €50m Sustainable System Support facility at Moneypoint – phase one of the project laying the groundwork for the reception of, ultimately, up to 1,400MW of electricity from windfarms off the coasts of Clare and Kerry. It is also pursuing the generation and transmission of green hydrogen.

Shannon Foynes Port is meanwhile also rolling out plans for a new deep water port at Foynes Island, connected to the national transport grid through a restored rail and new road link.

Shannon Foynes Port CEO, Pat Keating, said: “As the maritime authority for the Estuary, we are focused on ensuring the unrivalled opportunity arising from one of the world’s best wind regimes and proximity of our deep waters is maximized for the national interest. The ESB through its Green Atlantic @ Moneypoint project is a key constituent in the transformation of the wider estuary and we look forward to doing whatever we can to ensure this essential project is realized.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Office of Public Works and the Gaeltacht, Patrick O’Donovan TD meanwhile said the MoU would help to realise the potential of the Estuary and wider region:

“As Ireland continues to develop transformational renewable energy projects in order to meet our ambitious climate action targets, I am delighted to be here today to see the plans that ESB and Shannon Foynes Port have to realise the potential of the Shannon Estuary and wider region as a hub for clean energy.”

Minister of State at the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Niall Collins TD, said: “This MOU is a welcome commitment that is aligned with Government’s climate action targets and demonstrates the importance that renewable energy projects, such as floating offshore wind, will play in Ireland’s clean energy future. I look forward to seeing how this partnership will help transform Shannon Estuary into a renewable energy hub that will be recognised worldwide.”

Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Kieran O'Donnell TD, said: “Offshore wind will play a crucial role in Ireland achieving its climate change ambitions so I am delighted to be here today to welcome this agreement between ESB and Shannon Foynes Port. This will not only bring significant social and economic benefits to the Mid-West but it also places Shannon Estuary at the centre of Ireland’s renewable energy transition.”