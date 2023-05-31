Environmental proposal to rewet floodplain lands scaring ‘living daylights’ out of Kerry community
Hundreds voice concerns over proposals by environmental NGOs to end the OPW’s remit for maintaining vital flood protection work
Dónal NolanKerryman
UP to 700 homes and 20,000 acres of farmland would be in ever graver risk of flooding in North Kerry under the thrust of a major submission to the Third Cycle River Basin Management Draft Plan (RBMP) for Ireland 2022 – 2027 – seeking to end the OPW’s long-standing maintenance of drainage schemes while providing for their ‘rewetting’ among other goals.