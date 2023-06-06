End of long-term relationship led Cork man to get drunk and crash car

A Cork man who was upset because his long-term relationship ended had too much to drink and crashed into a parked car, Kenmare District Court heard last week.

Donnachie Westwood (36) of Coomkeen, Durrus, Bantry, came before Kenmare District Court charged with driving with excess alcohol arising out of the incident, which occurred at Parc na Gloine, Kenmare, on February 25, 2023.

His solicitor, Vincent Coakley, said that he was upset on the day because of the break-up but that he has now got ‘his act together’.

The court heard that he has sole custody of his child and, given the mandatory disqualification for driving with excess alcohol, he would have to make arrangements for the child to go to school.

Mr Westood works full-time in Kenmare but lives in Bantry with his parents.

The court heard he has several previous offences, including for public order and the unlawful possession of drugs.

Mr Coakley asked for a postponement to allow his client sort out arrangements going forward. Judge David Waters put the driving ban back for six months. He was disqualified from driving for two years.

The court heard that Mr Westwood had a reading of 65mgs of alcohol per 100mls breath. He was also fined €300.