‘Empowering’ Dip in the Nip returns to Kerry to support local cancer charities

Last year's Dip in the Nip was a huge success and this year's Dip will now take place on September 9.

The final preparations for the third annual Dip in the Nip are being put in place by organisers John and Michaela Edwards of Wild Water Adventures giving women in Kerry the opportunity to take part in another ‘exhilarating and empowering event’

The location for the Dip in the Nip is a closely guarded secret with participants only finding out a couple of days before the event but with plenty of wonderful locations close to Tralee on the list for this year’s event.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 9 at Dawn and there has been great interest to date in the charity event that will see woman bare it all to help charity.

This is Michaela and John’s way of giving back to community as a local business and this year they hope to once again raise funds for their two charities -Recovery Haven and Kerry Cancer Support Group - both of whom are very grateful to be the beneficiaries.

Funds are vital for both cancer charities and will help them provide supports for those diagnosed with cancer in Kerry.

Recovery Haven are urging women to take part.

“Having seen the success of last year’s event and the pure emotion and sense of solidarity experienced by all the women who took part, we are thrilled and honoured to once again be involved in such a wonderful event. We would encourage all women to give it a go, because it is something very special and something they will not regret,” said Marisa Reidy.

A similar sentiment has been expressed by the Kerry Cancer Support Group who are also urging women to take part.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for women to take part in a really empowering experiences in a very safe place with each other all while supporting people going through their cancer journey. We are extremely grateful for the support and looking forward to seeing everyone on the 9th,” said Manager Breda Dyland.

Dip in the Nip is open to all women (18+) –including those who have experienced cancer themselves, those who are supporting a friend or family member on their cancer journey or those who want to remember and honour a loved one who they lost to the disease.

Registration, priced at €40 (+ booking fee), is now open through Eventbrite and everyone who signs up will receive a custom swimming cap, a medal to mark their participation and will be automatically entered into a draw for some great prizes.

Pre-registration is vital, however, as entries cannot be processed on the morning of the event. Participants are also asked, if possible, to bring tea and cakes and make this a fun social event too.

Sign up here https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/dip-in-the-nip-kerry-2023-tickets-690713120537