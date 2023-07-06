Dublin natives now notable dwellers west of Dingle town

The best places to find Dubliners in West Kerry are the areas west of Dingle with the best views of the sea, the latest results from the 2022 Census reveal.

In scenic Dún Chaoin 9.6 per cent of the population is made up of people who were born in Dublin but now prefer to feast their eyes on the Blaskets. In Dún Urlann, with its view of Ceann Sibéal, the Three Sisters and Smerwick Harbour, 9.8 per cent of the population are Dublin born.

And in Ceann Trá – sometimes known as ‘Dingle 4’ – 7.3 per cent of the local population comes from the capital.

Below the Hill in Brandon, Dubs make up 6.9 per cent of the local population and in nearby Baile Dubh 8.1 per cent of the people are Dublin born.

Census statistics from South Kerry show consistency in Dubliners’ desire for a room with a view and the population figures tell the story: Caherdaniel (10.4%), Derrynane (9.3%), Valentia (8.4%), Sneem (7.3%).

In Dingle town 4.7 per cent of the people are from Dublin and in the Glens area surrounding the town they make up 6.5 per cent of the population.

However, moving east of Dingle Dubliners get more scarce. In the broad area that includes Cloghane, Sráid Bhaile, Castlegregory and Deelis on the northern side of the peninsula, the percentage of Dublin-born people falls to 4.2 per cent. On the southern side of the peninsula, from Kinard to Annascaul, the average is five per cent.

The experience of estate agents in Dingle suggests that the concentration of Dubliners in scenic areas has a lot to do with their ability to pay the premium prices that are demanded for anything with a view of the sea. Locals can’t afford the high prices, but Dubliners can because their city jobs pay better than country jobs and they can sell their Dublin house for a fortune, which gives them a lot of spending power in West Kerry.

It’s a trend that looks set to continue. Auctioneers have told The Kerryman that up to 90 per cent of current house sales are to people relocating here from the cities, particularly Dublin. Some of these people are moving their jobs while others, including locals who had to migrate in search of work, have now finished their working lives and are retiring to West Kerry.

Those retirees are part of the reason for the most startling statistic to emerge thus far from last year’s Census – that Dingle has the oldest population for a town of its size in Ireland, with an average age of 44.4 years.