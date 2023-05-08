Driver who left scene of Kerry crash sparking large search operation has been found

Man found safe and well in area of Listowel, suffering from minor injuries

A SEARCH and rescue operation to find a driver feared to have suffered serious injuries in a crash in Listowel last night has been stood down after he was found safe and well.

The man was found in an outdoor area close to the town shortly after the search resumed at 8am this morning. He was suffering from minor injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash the previous night, for which he is now being treated.

The car the man was driving is understood to have collided with trees before flipping onto its roof late on Sunday at an section of road between Listowel and Duagh - at Ballinruddery – that has been flagged as a treacherous blackspot.

Indeed, it has been claimed that the crash was the 19th accident at the location in recent times. The figure includes at least one fatality.

That was according to one councillor who warned Kerry County Council management about the condition of the road there at a meeting of the Listowel Municipal District on Monday morning.

Fine Gael County Councillor Mike Kennelly implored Kerry County Council management to undertake work to improve road safety there as a matter of urgency – as in this week.

A Council engineer told him the authority would review the area but that it would not be in a position to effect road improvements this week.

Speaking of the crash which occured on Sunday night, Cllr Kennelly said: “It has been the 19th accident there. There have been fatalities at the location as well unfortunately.

"Can I ask that whatever works are proposed are done today and not tomorrow, to alleviate the fears of some family member getting a phonecall saying the road is closed as a result of an accident involving a loved one? Whatever works are done can they be done this week?"

Listowel Municipal District Area Engineer Declan O’Mahony said the Council had not yet been informed as to the specific background of the most recent accident.

"We don’t know the circumstances around the accident last night, the details haven’t been circulated to us. What I do know is there was no fatality,” he informed the chamber.

Mr O’Mahony said the road was allocated €80,000 in improvement funding earlier this year and explained the section – of the R555 – is being assessed at present ahead of improvement works. It has been recommended to carry out an assessment of the sensitivity of the trees to any disturbance arising from works in an area close to a Special Area of Conservation.

Mr O’Mahony said he would update councillors as to the schedule of progress once further information is made available from the roads office.

But he said there would be no immediate fix. “We won't be in a position to construct works there this week.”

The driver is meanwhile recovering from his injuries and is believed to be assisting gardaí with their investigation of the accident.

The alarm was raised by a local man who heard the loud impact of the crash on Sunday. He rushed out onto the road to the aid of those involved to find an empty car lying on its roof.

Gardaí tasked Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue and the Ballybunion Coastguard at 10.58pm on Sunday with a search and rescue operation fearing for the driver’s welfare. They closed the road over Sunday night while investigating the crash site and co-ordinating the search operation.

The search was stood down at 2am with the search and rescue units resuming their work after 8am on Monday morning. It was fully stood down on the location of the driver, a short time later.