Do you know any of these people? German photographer seeks help to identify those in his old Kerry pictures

Click through the gallery below to see more of Ulrich’s photos from the 1970s up to the 1990s

Young man in the An Post-Section of the Village Shop in Cloghane in 1995. Photo by Ulrich Ahrensmeier.

A German photographer who visited Kerry many times from the 1970s onwards right up to the 1990s, taking photos of locals while on his travels around the county, is now looking to make contact with some of the people he photographed during his time here.

Ulrich Ahrensmeier from Garbsen in Lower Saxony first came to Ireland 50 years ago in 1973 when he had just started work as an apprentice photographer taking the odd holiday photo. This would be the first of many trips to Ireland for Ulrich and by the end of the 1980’s, he found himself commissioned by a Swiss publishing house to tour Ireland to take photos for a travel guide.

This was to be the beginning of an archive of thousands of photos which went on to be published in newspapers, magazines, ads, on CD covers etc.

Fast forward to January of 2020 when Ulrich started his ‘Ireland – Revisited’ project through which he aims to “re-shoot” the people and some places I had taken pictures of from my first visit in 1973 to others taken in the nineties.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Ulrich said that he has always been fascinated with photography and documenting a moment in time.

"What I love is this idea of documenting something and I've always found it interesting what happens to people after a long time has passed, even with old friends, I love to research what they what they have gotten up to. I photographed farmers down In West Cork and I asked them how agriculture had developed and what had changed in their daily lives. That's something that I find really interesting,” he said.

"At this point in time, I don't know what will come out of it because last year and this year, it's something of a test. This year will be the test to find out if it can be a successful project/story because let's be honest, it's a bit of work," he laughed.

He is hoping the Kerry public will help him find out names and, if possible, phone numbers, so he can make contact again.

Anyone with any information on those photographed should email the details and a contact phone number or email address, to fdennehy@kerryman.ie marking the subject line ‘Ulrich’, or contact the offices of The Kerryman at 9/10 Denny Street, Tralee.