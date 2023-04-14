Dispute with Skellig Michael employees at Workplace Relations Commission

Skellig Michael is one of the most beautiful and remote places to visit.

With just weeks to go to the re-opening of Skellig Michael it is has emerged that issues have arisen regarding employees on the UNESCO heritage site.

Last week the Office of Public Works (OPW) announced that the one of Kerry’s key tourist sites would re-open on May 13 but this now may be in jeopardy over a pay issue with employees who work on the island.

The dispute, which has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), involves the withdrawal of an offshore allowance to guides and maintenance staff, The Kerryman understands.

The ‘country allowance’ was paid during the summer season by the Office of Public Works (OPW) but Revenue have now said that employees should not be entitled to this.

The OPW did not answer queries regarding the opening date of the island but said that options were being explored in relation to the issues that have arisen.

“The OPW are currently engaged with SIPTU in the WRC in relation to a matter involving OPW employees assigned to Sceilg Mhichíl. As the process is ongoing and we are continuing to explore options with SIPTU, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this point,” they said in a statement. Announcing its re-opening last week TD Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW said who said the Kerry site is one of the country's most important tourism destinations.

Local boatmen had hoped for a disruption free tourist season this year given the previous difficult years due to Covid.