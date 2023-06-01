Dingle’s Covid-19 parking curbs not so temporary as outdoor dining areas ‘look like they’ll be staying’

Upset at lack of local consultation and call for review at end of the year

The Quay as it is now with the street adapted for outdoor dining. Photo by Declan Malone

Long term solution to a short term problem: Social distancing may have gone, but the bollards that prevent cars parking remain solidly in place on Holy Ground. Photo by Declan Malone

The social distancing and outdoor dining provisions that were introduced in Dingle as a temporary measure to keep people safe and to help businesses at the height of the Covid pandemic now appear to be here to stay.

The move wasn’t widely welcomed by residents or business people from the outset, largely because footpath widening and rows of streetside bollards meant a loss of precious parking spaces in the centre of Dingle. However, Kerry County Council offered the assurance that the changes were temporary and would be the subject of ongoing public consultation.

Now it appears that the ‘temporary’ changes to the town’s streetscape will be permanent, even though there has been no ongoing public consultation on the matter.

This was signalled this week when Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien dropped the €125 per table charge for street furniture outside pubs, restaurants, hotels or other establishments where food is sold for consumption on the premises.

In announcing the waiver on the charges, Minister O’Brien added that, in his opinion, street furniture “would not offend against principles of proper planning and sustainable development”. That statement was as good as saying outdoor dining is here to say, and it seems that view is shared by Kerry County Council. In the meantime, the previous commitment to public consultation appears to have been abandoned.

When footpath widening in Dingle was first proposed in June 2020, the Castleisland/Corca Dhuibhhne Municipal District Manager, John Breen, who has since retired from Kerry County Council, emphasised that the changes were a short term solution to a public health emergency.

In a document entitled ‘Briefing Note to Dingle Business Chamber re Safe and Welcoming Streets Plan for Dingle’ Mr Breen said the plan, which was based on public health advice at that time to maintain two-metre social distancing, was “an immediate response to the need to make our town safe and to offer support to businesses at this particular time”. If the medical advice on social distancing changed, then “we must revise our plans accordingly,” he added.

“The challenge in a town like Dingle, where we do not have footpaths wide enough to meet this distancing, is to make interventions which will permit the present social distancing to be maintained,” said Mr Breen who went on to explain that the only way around the problem was to take away parking spaces, making more room for people and less for cars.

The removal of parking spaces in Holy Ground, Green Street and elsewhere, didn’t go down well with residents or business owners but they were offered the assurance that “this is an immediate response to an immediate public health need” and that “the proposed measures are envisaged for the month of July and August [2020] only”.

More Covid alleviation measures were introduced in 2021 when footpaths in Dingle were extended onto the road to create outdoor dining areas outside pubs and restaurants. This took away more parking spaces, but it was understood to be another temporary measure, designed to help get the town through the Covid crisis. However, once implemented, the changes took root and it now appears they are here to stay, despite a lack of the promised public consultation.

Risteard Mac Liam of Dingle Business Chamber, who observed that “concrete is very permanent” when the first outdoor dining areas were built in 2021, said this week that there wasn’t much consultation with local businesses or residents before the initial footpath widening and there hasn’t been much since then either.

“Early last year the council clarified that people would have to apply for permits if they wanted to continue with outdoor dining. This year there was no consultation at all. We would like to see a review at the end of this year of the outdoor dining areas that are and are not being used, and to see what the council’s plans are, and also that the views of businesses and the public would be taken into account,” Risteard said.

“Outdoor dining has given an extra facility to businesses, and that’s a good thing, but the public and business view should be taken into account,” he added.

We asked Kerry County Council about their plans for social distancing areas and outdoor dining in Dingle, but there was no reply at the time of going to press. The most recent – but informal - comment from the council on the matter was “it looks like they’ll be staying”.