Dingle Food Festival to take another huge step towards being a waste-free event

Pictured at Dingle Harbour on Monday for the festival launch was Sabrina Ingrinisano from Sacred Heart University who is an intern with the Dingle Food Festival. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The Dingle Food Festival is just around the corner, and the 2023 festival looks set to be another huge step by the festival towards its goal of being a waste-free event by 2024.

A local sustainability group, Transition Corca Dhuibhne (TCD), has teamed up with the festival organisers again, and the message is to reduce and re-use when the event takes place between Friday, September 29, and Sunday, October 1.

“Simple choices can reduce waste to almost nothing” said TCD project co-ordinator Darach Ó Murchú. “We managed a 25-per-cent reduction in waste going to landfill at last year's festival; this year we hope to triple that and reach 75 per cent, and to be 100-per-cent zero waste in 2024”

Visitors are advised to bring their own bowl, or plate and cutlery, and every festival-goer will be rewarded with a free Taste Trail ‘green ticket’ for every ticket book bought – provided they bring their own tableware.

Organisers assure that the many food outlets will be happy to serve customers who do bring their own tableware, and a festival bowl and cutlery will also be on sale for €5 from the festival office or Taste Trail ticket booths and outlets.

A more extensive festival pack, on sale for €15 at the festival office, will contain a branded plate, bowl, cup and cutlery made from durable, eco-friendly bamboo in an organic-cotton carry bag.

The festival will also locate rinse station at convenient locations within the Food Festival bounds. There will be a water-refill tap at each rinse station, and you can fill your water bottles for free here.

Waste-segregation stations will also be made available, with volunteers at hand to advise festival-goers of which bins they should use.

Anyone interested in helping out at some point over the weekend can phone Darach at (087) 215 3758; e-mail ttcorcadhuibhne@gmail.com; or message www.facebook.com/plasticfreedingle/.