Dingle Food Festival to take another huge step towards being a waste-free event
The Dingle Food Festival is just around the corner, and the 2023 festival looks set to be another huge step by the festival towards its goal of being a waste-free event by 2024.
A local sustainability group, Transition Corca Dhuibhne (TCD), has teamed up with the festival organisers again, and the message is to reduce and re-use when the event takes place between Friday, September 29, and Sunday, October 1.
“Simple choices can reduce waste to almost nothing” said TCD project co-ordinator Darach Ó Murchú. “We managed a 25-per-cent reduction in waste going to landfill at last year's festival; this year we hope to triple that and reach 75 per cent, and to be 100-per-cent zero waste in 2024”
Visitors are advised to bring their own bowl, or plate and cutlery, and every festival-goer will be rewarded with a free Taste Trail ‘green ticket’ for every ticket book bought – provided they bring their own tableware.
Organisers assure that the many food outlets will be happy to serve customers who do bring their own tableware, and a festival bowl and cutlery will also be on sale for €5 from the festival office or Taste Trail ticket booths and outlets.
A more extensive festival pack, on sale for €15 at the festival office, will contain a branded plate, bowl, cup and cutlery made from durable, eco-friendly bamboo in an organic-cotton carry bag.
The festival will also locate rinse station at convenient locations within the Food Festival bounds. There will be a water-refill tap at each rinse station, and you can fill your water bottles for free here.
Waste-segregation stations will also be made available, with volunteers at hand to advise festival-goers of which bins they should use.
Anyone interested in helping out at some point over the weekend can phone Darach at (087) 215 3758; e-mail ttcorcadhuibhne@gmail.com; or message www.facebook.com/plasticfreedingle/.