Dingle boat operator saves swimmer in distress in dramatic West Kerry rescue

A RIB operator carrying passengers on a tour off the coast of West Kerry was in the right place at the right time to rescue a swimmer who’d been dragged out to sea by the tide near Com Dhíneol (Coumeenole) last weekend.

The swimmer has since recovered well from the frightening incident but was understood to be suffering from hypothermia before being taken to University Hospital Kerry on Sunday, June 25.

David Flannery of Blasket Island Sea Life Tours was the boatman who happened to be perfectly placed to pull the man from the water, roughly 300 to 400 metres from shore, after a local man spotted the swimmer in distress and raised the alarm.

“It was somewhere between 1.15pm and 1.30pm,” Mr Flannery told The Kerryman.

“I got a phone call from Seán Prendiville from Lios Póil; his brother-in-law, Denis O’Dowd, rang him and said he had seen a swimmer in trouble. Denis asked him if my boat was certain colours, Seán said it was, then he got on to me.

“I turned back from Dunmore Head (An Dún Mór), full throttle. Valentia Coastguard put out a message over the radio, then gave the co-ordinates of where the swimmer was. I checked my co-ordinates, and he was exactly in front of me.”

The boatman described the location as not being far from where the MV Ranga was wrecked in 1982.

Mr Flannery said two of the tour passengers helped him to pull the man from the sea onto the safety of the vessel. There were 10 other passengers on board, and they remained in their seats to ensure the RIB was as stable as possible to carry out the operation.

Once the swimmer, a Cork man, was on the boat, Mr Flannery received instruction to bring him to Dingle, where an ambulance would collect the man.

“He was going downhill,” Mr Flannery said of the man as he carried him to Dingle. “He was falling asleep. We got him to Dingle and the ambulance took him to Tralee, but he was cold and suffering from hypothermia.

“He was a lucky man. They reckon he was in the water for 20 to 25 minutes.”

The man has since contacted Mr Flannery to thank him for his life-saving intervention.

Tourists have been reminded that Trá Com Dhíneol is not a safe beach at which to bathe and has been the scene of several serious incidents in recent years alone.