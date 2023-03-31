Dingle Animation Festival returns to the real world once again

Gee Dunne from Kildare who was playing Dungeons and Dragons at the Animation Dingle Festival over the weekend. Photo by Declan Malone

Szymon from 'Dakota Irish' operating a stall selling gaming essentials in the Skellig Hotel during the Animation Dingle Festival over the weekend. Photo by Declan Malone

The eleventh Dingle Animation festival was held in West Kerry over the weekend, returning to a full attendance event after three Covid years when the festival was held online.

The festival is known for its informal atmosphere that provides opportunities for students to mingle with professionals as well as offering a programme of educational and vocational training, presented in a thought-provoking and fun environment.

No board chats here, a pitch and pint serves as an interview, in what is one of the major recruitment fairs in animation in Ireland.

Gee Dunne from Kildare, who is an Animation and Illustration graduate from Athlone IT, said that most of the work in animation is currently confined to Dublin, Kilkenny and Belfast but that picture is beginning to change as more animation jobs move towards the west of Ireland.

This is true in West Kerry as animation producer Louise Ní Chonchúir produced her IFTA nominated short film ‘Memento Mori’ entirely from her home in Ventry during lockdown.

More than 700 animators attended the event, and 119 animated films from 26 countries were shown over the two days including the work of award-winning Irish animators.

Meanwhile, The ‘RTEjr Animation Award winners’ were announced on Friday night at an event in the Skellig Hotel.

The Best Irish student award was presented to Institute of Art Design and Technology student Avery Angle for her animation ‘The Small Makings of a Storm’. The animation went on to win three other awards for Best 2D, Best Art Direction/Design and Best Music/Sound Design.

Amongst the other awards, the Murakami award was presented to Steve Woods. Oscar nominated Thomm Moore and Darragh O’Connell as well Oscar winner Richie Baneham were amongst the fellow animators to pay tribute to Steve and his work.

Festival director Maurice Galway thanked all their supporters, including Screen Ireland, Enterprise Ireland Coimisiún na Meán, The IDA, Cultural & Creative Industries Skillnet and The French Embassy of Ireland for their support.