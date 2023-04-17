Defence Forces Charity appoints first female Veteran Support Officer for Kerry and Cork
Audra Larkin has recently been appointed as the first female VSO (Veteran Support Officer) for the Irish Defence Forces' charity ONE. Audra will now have responsibility for both the Cork and Kerry regions. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about the work the charity does and what she hopes to achieve in her new role.
Fergus DennehyKerryman
If there was ever such a thing as a ‘perfect’ appointment for the role of Veteran Support Officer with the Irish Defence Forces' charity, Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (ONE) then Cork native Audra Larkin would more than fit the bill, such is the extent to which she has been immersed in the Irish Defence Forces throughout her life.