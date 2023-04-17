Defence Forces Charity appoints first female Veteran Support Officer for Kerry and Cork

Audra Larkin has recently been appointed as the first female VSO (Veteran Support Officer) for the Irish Defence Forces' charity ONE. Audra will now have responsibility for both the Cork and Kerry regions. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week about the work the charity does and what she hopes to achieve in her new role.

Fergus Dennehy Kerryman Mon 17 Apr 2023 at 13:11