Death of man whose body was found in Tralee not thought to be suspicious

THE death of a man whose remains were found at a premises in Tralee on Wednesday afternoon is not being treated as suspicious.

The body of the man, who was aged in his forties, was discovered at a premises in the Oakpark area of Tralee at around 2.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

Gardaí and ambulances attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains have been removed to a morgue and a post mortem is due to be carried out. Gardaí said the result of the post mortem examination will determine the course of their enquiries.

While gardaí said they are investigating “all circumstances” surrounding the man’s death The Kerryman understands that foul play is not suspected at this time.