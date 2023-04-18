‘Darkness into Light’ walks to take place in eight locations all around Kerry

‘Darkness into Light’ walks will take place in eight locations including Killarney, Tralee, Tarbert, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare and Caherdaniel

‘Darkness into Light’ walks will take place in eight different locations around Kerry on May 6.

Darkness Into Light, the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland, is taking place early next month on Saturday May 6 in eight locations around Kerry.

The locations around the county where walks will take place this year are Caherdaniel, Tarbert, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee and Killarney.

Each year the walk provides an opportunity for communities to come together and to bring hope to people who have been impacted by suicide. Launched by the local committees, and proudly supported by Electric Ireland, organisers are welcoming everyone to join the event and raise vital funds for Pieta’s lifesaving services.

Suicide continues to be a real problem in Ireland and was the leading cause of death in young men aged under 25 in the country in 2019. Darkness Into Light helps raise essential funds and enables Pieta to continue providing free of charge suicide prevention, intervention and bereavement support to people of all ages across Ireland.

In Munster in 2022 alone, Pieta delivered over 14,000 hours of free, one-to-one therapy, and helped almost 2,000 clients. Over 30 percent of clients presenting to Pieta in 2022 in Munster were aged between 18-35 years and a further 25 percent of clients in the same year were under 18 years.

The funds raised from this year’s Darkness Into Light will help communities within Kerry, with the funding going directly to Pieta’s services.

Speaking at the launch, Marie O’Carroll, Killarney Darkness Into Light Committee Chairperson had this to say:

“I’m involved in Darkness Into Light, Nathan’s Walk because I lost my 14 year old son to suicide 16 years ago. I don’t want any family to have to live with losing a child to suicide. Darkness Into light is very important to raise awareness and to fundraise to support Pieta in providing free services to those in need and those bereaved by suicide.”

“Our walk goes through Killarney National Park and it’s very special as it brings our community together to show that there is hope and support for those who need it. We walk in solidarity, to remember all those lives lost to suicide and to show support for anyone in our community who might be struggling.”

Stephanie Manahan, CEO, Pieta commented on the launch of this year’s event:

“Over 80 percent of Pieta’s annual funds are raised every year from public donations and by people taking part and supporting events like Darkness Into Light. By signing up and taking part, every single person helps to support us continue to provide the services like the 24/7 crisis helpline which receives up to 2,000 calls and texts each week.”

“Everyone is invited to sign up at www.darknessintolight.ie to make a valuable contribution. Electric Ireland have worked in partnership with us for the last ten years to build Darkness into Light and we are delighted that they have agreed to continue their sponsorship for another three years up until 2025.’’

Pat Fenlon, Executive Director of Electric Ireland commented:

“Electric Ireland has sponsored Darkness into Light since 2013. Each year we work with Pieta to create marketing and fundraising campaigns to promote awareness of this unique event and encourage as many people as possible to participate and donate much needed funds. I am delighted to announce that we have renewed our sponsorship for another three years up to and including 2025. Darkness into Light is very important to our staff, customers and the communities in which we operate.

Sign up and take part at darknessintolight.ie