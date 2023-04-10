Dáil told Kerry families were trapped in their homes by raging gorse fires

Minister says criminal investigations into wildfires under way

One of the many hill fires across the county in March. This fire was started on Cruach Mharthain in West Kerry. The blaze was tackled by the Dingle fire brigade.

Green Party Minister Malcolm Noonan has condemned wildfires that raged in Kerry in early March, after he was contacted by families who wrote to him about the ordeal they suffered as a result of the fires.

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform has also said that, where possible, those who started such fires will be pursued, but that doing so is difficult given the huge swathes of land involved and also the difficulties faced in identifying those involved.

However, he said criminal investigations are underway.

He was speaking following a Dáil debate last month, in the days following an outbreak of wildfires in the lead-up to the closing date for controlled burning on March 1.

While the fires were mainly inside the time period for controlled burning, they raged out of control and placed pressure on the fire services, which had to tackle the blazes.

Green Party TD for Waterford Marc Ó Cathasaigh raised the issue of wildfires, citing several locations in Kerry, including in Killarney National Park, the Dingle Peninsula, the Western side of the McGillicuddy Reeks and Strickeen Mountain in the Gap of Dunloe.

“We are talking about the season where controlled burning is allowed,” he said.

“What I observed last September on the Comeragh Mountains and what has been observed across west Cork and Kerry and on the Blackstairs Mountains can in no way, shape or form be described as controlled burning.

“Controlled burning is legal and many responsible landowners engage in the practice. What we saw last weekend was not controlled.

“Have there been prosecutions for this kind of uncontrolled burning, which happens within season?”

Minister Noonan said he would “unreservedly condemn the recent spate of fires” .

“I thank all of the fire and emergency service personnel who risked life and limb to tackle these fires and bring them under control,” he said.

“They have caused significant environmental damage in upland areas. As the Deputy correctly said, some refer to this as planned or controlled burning. This is a misnomer. If it gets out of hand, which it invariably does, it is uncontrolled burning. In fact, it is worse; it is indiscriminate burning and causes criminal damage to nature, water, property and people’s health.”

He said he has received correspondence from Kerry families who faced the ordeal of having wildfires rage close to their homes.

“I have also received correspondence this week from residents living in the parts of Kerry the Deputy referenced, who have had to remain in their houses with their children while those fires were burning. It is grossly irresponsible. It is critically important that every member of society realises the damage that can be caused to property and the health and welfare of families, neighbours, the wider community and the responding emergency services.

“The main source of these fires is the deliberate starting of fires without concern for the consequences,” he added.

“My staff are committed to finding solutions to the problem of these fires. I call on all stakeholders, including local communities, to work with us to find a way forward. Where evidence is forthcoming, appropriate enforcement under the Wildlife Acts or other legislation will be pursued.”