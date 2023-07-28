Dad of disabled Kerry girl (7) delighted at hoist funding change but delay leaves ‘a sour taste’

Killarney dad Steve O’Mahony – whose seven-year-old daughter suffers from a rare genetic condition and requires round-the-clock care – has warmly welcomed that schemes will now cover the cost of installing ceiling-track hoists, but he was scathing of ‘bureaucracy’ that has left vulnerable members of society suffering in limbo for three years.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will now cover the cost of installing hoists through the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People Scheme; and People with a Disability Scheme. The Department will provide €83million to fund these schemes.

In September 2020, the Department informed local authorities that ceiling hoists should not be included in the housing adaptation grant, and while the structural works needed to install hoists could be covered, that was not the case for the hoists themselves.

While delighted at the breakthrough of recent days, Mr O’Mahony told The Kerryman that the long wait has “left a sour taste” and said “lessons need to be learned”. His daughter, Alexis (7), has suffered from a wide range of health issues including epilepsy, dislocated hips, and scoliosis during her lifetime, and Mr O’Mahony said this week’s development is long overdue.

“It became a much bigger issue than our own personal side of it,” he said. “I started to think, even if Alexis gets sorted tomorrow morning, it’s the principle of the whole scheme that needs to be sorted.

“We decided to continue lobbying to get this over the line. The funding was cut in September 2020, so that’s three years ago. We can get our hoist now through that scheme, but next month, next year, five years down the line, if someone else needs a hoist, the pathway is there to get the equipment they need without having to stress about it. This also applies to elderly people and people who’ve suffered life-changing injuries, as well as children like Alexis.

“The real reason for people needing a hoist, regardless of their age, was being lost in the bureaucracy of this. It’s the vulnerable people in society who suffered.

“The process of getting what you need needs to be as pain-free as possible. It’s hard enough to be caring for someone without having to go through a system where there were concrete walls at every turn…Lessons need to be learned. It has left a sour taste.”

Mr O’Mahony said the ability to purchase a ceiling hoist will greatly assist him and his wife, Teresa, as they care for Alexis, and it will also improve Alexis’ quality of life.

“It frees up the whole household in terms of comfort, safety, dignity,” he said. “It will give us greater flexibility; one parent can leave the house to go to the shop knowing that the hoist is there to help the other parent. It’s a basic need, not a want.

“In terms of toileting, bathing, changing clothes, it’s a game-changer for her and for me and my wife, Teresa. You can multiply that by however many children in Ireland are in the same situation, as well as those who’ll need this down the line.”

Mr O’Mahony thanked local media for highlighting the issue. He also thanked all of Kerry’s TDs for their assistance, and while Mr O’Mahony said he is not affiliated with any political party, he was particularly thankful to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

He also thanked Fine Gael Cllr Jim Finucane for raising their plight, and he praised Minister of State with Responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte, for her helpfulness throughout the process.