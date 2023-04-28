‘Cutting trees in Kerry estate won’t curb anti-social behaviour’

Kerry County Council has said this week that no decision has been taken to remove trees at Ballyspillane estate where egg-throwing youths are hiding as they throw projectiles at passing vehicles.

Children as young as ten and eleven are involved in regular incidents of throwing eggs at cars as they pass close to the Kerry Estate. It is understood that the youths are also throwing eggs at houses in the estate.

A proposal was put forward to cut trees close to the housing estate which is where the youths are hiding.

Councillors said that the decision has been made to cut the trees and that this will be done in the summer months but council management is refuting this and have said no such decision has been made.

The confusion comes as some residents in the estate also criticised the proposal to cut the trees and which they say are part of the estate.

Cutting the vegetation will not solve anti-social behaviour which is occurring along the roadside but also in the estate. Such behaviour councillors and residents say is not indicative of the estate and involves only a minority of people.

While there has been several incidents in the past year the behaviour had ceased somewhat until recent weeks.

TD Pa Daly paid a visit to the Killarney estate last week and the issue was discussed.

"Every person I spoke to does not think this is a solution. They are a nice feature in the estate,” said Deputy Daly.

He said that there are other hiding spots including a stone at the entrance to the estate.

"Cutting trees is not a solution to anti-social behaviour.”

Kerry County Council said the proposal is being considered due to to anti-social behaviour and councillors will be informed in due course.

“The matter is currently being considered but any issues of anti-social behaviour would not be the sole determinant in such a scenario. Wherever the Council does remove trees, for whatever reason, they are replaced with native species. The executive will brief the elected members in more detail when the matter is considered further,” they said in a statement.

Cllr John O’Donoghue of the Kerry Independent Alliance said the behaviour of the youths involved is putting motorists lives at risk and needs to be addressed and that he has been informed as have other councillors that the trees will be cut. He said the trees won’t be cut until the summer to allow for bird-nesting season. He said is a shame that such steps must be taken but that the dangers posed to motorists must be considered.

He said the he was informed the trees would be replaced with a different species.