Currow kids go toddling to help raise vital funds for Barnardos charity

17 toddlers from Currow Playschool this past week took part in the Barnardos Big Toddle event which marked not only 20 years of the campaign itself but also 20 years of the playschool taking part.

The theme this year, Big Toddle Little Heroes, celebrates Ireland’s youngest fundraisers who help vulnerable children their own age by completing a fun half-mile sponsored walk in their crèche, childcare group, pre-school or with their families.

Over the last 20 years, toddlers from across the country have raised an incredible €4.46 million in support of Barnardos Early Years services. This work focuses on some of the youngest and most vulnerable children to come through our doors and ensures that they get the best start in life.

We’ve been toddling for Barnardos for 20 years, raising lots of funds for a very worthwhile cause. All our boys and girls were superheroes for the day. Here's to the next 20 years!'' said Catherine Fleming, the Manager of Currow Playschool.

Huge support turned up on the day as the toddlers taking part were cheered on by the students and teachers of neighbouring school Currow Primary School. Almost 1,000 toddlers took part in Barnardos Big Toddle in Kerry overall.

Whether you’re a crèche, a parent or a childminder, you can organise your own Barnardos Big Toddle anytime in May or June by registering at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle - your support ensures that some of the youngest and most vulnerable children in Ireland are given the best possible start in life.