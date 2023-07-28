Man appears in court charged with murder of Thomas Dooley at Kerry graveyard

Centre: Michael Dooley (28) of Bay 11 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork City, Cork, being brought into Dingle District Court by Gardaí. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A 28-year-old man accused of the murder of a father-of-seven replied “I am an innocent man, taken away from my family on the basis of lies that that woman said about me” when charged by Gardaí, Dingle District Court has heard.

Michael Dooley of Bay 11 Halting Site, Carrigrohane, Cork city, Cork, appeared before this morning’s sitting after being charged with the murder of 43-year-old Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee last October.

Michael Dooley is the fifth person charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley, of Hazelwood Drive, Killarney.

Evidence of arrest, charge, and caution was given by Detective Brian Mackey this morning. Michael Dooley was arrested at 10.05pm yesterday, July 27, at Tralee Garda Station, and he was charged at 10.38pm.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Tralee District Court, via video link, on August 3.