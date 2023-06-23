Kerry man put off the road for six years at district court

Court hears how man was arrested outside Listowel Garda Station but processed at Tralee due to ‘health and safety’ issue

SOLICITOR Pádraig O’Connell questioned gardaí before a court why a man he was defending on a charge of drunken driving was taken to a garda station nearly 20 miles away for processing – rather than the one he was arrested outside.

Mr O’Connell was speaking in the trial of Kenneth Prendergast, 27 The Meadows, Listowel, before Judge David Waters at Listowel District Court on Thursday last, June 15.

Mr Prendergast pleaded not guilty to a charge of drunken driving contrary to the provisions of section four of the Road Traffic Act, at Church Street, Listowel, on June 4 of last year.

Despite having been arrested on the same street as Listowel Garda Station, Mr Prendergast had been taken to Tralee Garda Station for processing as Listowel gardaí had been directed at the time not to take anyone in custody into the Listowel building for ‘health and safety’ reasons.

Details of the arrangement emerged as Mr O’Connell cross-examined arresting Garda Alan O’Reilly.

Gda O’Reilly told the Court how he had observed the silver Audi being driven by Kenneth Prendergast during a routine checkpoint on Church Street; it aroused suspicion due to how slowly it was being driven.

The Garda informed the Court that he noticed a strong smell of liquor from the car on stopping it, and that the eyes of the driver, Mr Prendergast, were ‘bloodshot’.

He told Mr Prendergast he had formed the suspicion he was intoxicated, making a demand for a specimen of his breath in the alcometer device – which Mr Prendergast failed.

The garda arrested Mr Prendergast at 6.32pm, cautioning him without receiving a reply and explaining to him that he was being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

He was taken to Tralee Garda Station for processing, where the member-in-charge observed Mr Prendergast for the mandatory 20-minute-long nil-by-mouth period, before testing his breath in the Intoxyliser machine.

The Court heard both samples taken returned a reading of 67mcg of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Under cross-examination, Gda O’Reilly told Mr O’Connell that the arrest had been effected on the street outside Listowel Garda Station.

“Why didn’t you go in to Listowel Garda Station?” Mr O’Connell asked.

“Because at the time Listowel Garda Station wasn’t taking prisoners...we were taking them to Tralee.”

“The law provides for people to be taken to the closest garda station, but he was taken to Tralee,” Mr O’Connell stated.

He asked if there had been an operational ‘Evidencer’ machine in Listowel.

“There might have been but we weren’t allowed access it as it was communicated to us that the station wasn’t suitable for prisoners at the time.”

Mr O’Connell said that the processing period would have been very brief had his client been dealt with at Listowel Garda Station.

Gda O’Reilly told the Court he and his colleagues could only do as they had been directed by garda management: “I have to go by what I’m directed to...we were directed for health and safety reasons.”

The direction came in before COVID but was overturned six months ago, the Court heard.

Gda O’Reilly said all operating out of Listowel received emails saying ‘nobody arrested or detained was to be brought to Listowel Garda Station, but to Tralee’.

Inspector Chris Manton asked the garda if there was anything precluding the garda from bringing a person to ‘the garda station of your choice’?

‘No,’ the Garda replied.

The garda-in-charge at Tralee who processed Mr Prendergast on the Intoxyliser breath machine also told the Court the readings returned were 67mcg of alcohol per 100mls of breath – explaining how the 20-minute nil-by-mouth period concluded at 19.49, with the first specimen taken at 19.54 and the second three minutes later.

Mr O’Connell said that two issues arose from the prosecution’s case – informing the Court that the arresting garda had not ‘indicated at any point the accused was incapable of having control of a vehicle’.

Judge Waters found that Garda O’Reilly had clearly given evidence: “He formed the opinion that Mr Prendergast had consumed intoxicating liquor to the extent of being incapable of control,” the Judge said, adding: “The opinion reported [seemed] to be perfect to me and I listened very carefully.”

Mr O’Connell also argued that the garda-in-charge in Tralee had not given his client a reason as to requirement for a 20-minute nil-by-mouth period.

Judge Waters found that the wording used had indicated the provision of a reason.

Mr O’Connell said that the garda station represented ‘a very novel point’:

“He is entitled to a minimum of time in relation to his arrest...I have got nothing to indicate that.

“I believe I should have been furnished with some documentary evidence to show why he was brought to Tralee instead of Listowel when he was arrested in Listowel.”

Judge Waters said the ‘big problem’ would have been in the case of a delay to which the State had not referred in setting out its case. “That’s not the case here,” he said.

“Are the gardaí entitled to [bring people] to the station of their choosing? Yes, they are,” the Judge continued. “The State can choose to deal with them at any station they want.”

The Judge said that he could see ‘no difficulty’ in Mr Prendergast’s processing at Tralee, adding that he did not think the issue was something that would fall under the remit of ‘essential proofs’. He convicted Mr Prendergast of the offence.

He was put off the road for six years due to the level of alcohol and his previous record, and fined him €500.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.