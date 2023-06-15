Court orders improvements at West Limerick restaurant

Newcastle West District Court issued an improvement order on a West Limerick restaurant, The Kerryman has learned, weeks after the establishment was ordered to close by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Little Nero’s, The Square, Abbeyfeale, was ordered to close on April 21. A food-hygiene inspection report carried out before this order was issued stated that high-risk foods were being stored at unsafe temperatures.

At the time the inspection began, food was being prepared, but the premises had no continuous supply of hot water. The electricity was not working, and a generator supplying back-up electricity to the premises had run out of fuel. A boiler was found not to be working.

An Improvement Order, meanwhile, has been handed down by Newcastle West District Court on May 2, and the premises was asked to comply with this order by May 16.

The District Court can issue an Improvement Order if an Improvement Notice has not been complied with within a defined time-frame. According to the District Court document, seen by The Kerryman, Little Nero’s is being asked to comply with an improvement notice issued in January of this year.

The Improvement Order sets out several corrective actions for Little Nero’s to follow. These include the removal of mould and repairing of a surface under a stairs and alcove; a deep clean of ceiling, walls, floor, preparation surfaces, doors, fixtures, fittings, equipment, and touch points in all food rooms; and the storing of all ingredients in appropriate conditions.

The restaurant provides a take-away service and offers a range of fast food and pizzas.

The Kerryman has contacted the Food Safety Authority of Ireland to see if there has been any update to the orders handed down to Little Nero’s in recent months.