Countdown begins for Kingdom County Fair in Tralee this coming weekend

The Kingdom County Fair will take place at the showgrounds in Ballymacthomas in Tralee this weekend, May 6 and May 7. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Emma Tarrant and horse 'See you in Vegas' pictured at the launch of the upcoming ingdom County Fair which takes place on May 6 and May 7. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Kingdom County Fair is Back for 2023 and takes place this coming weekend in Traee on May 6 and May 7 at the new Showgrounds in Ballymacthomas. Pictured at the launch of this years Roses Megan O'Donoghue, Siobhán Goodwin and Adelaina Isufi. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

With the May Bank Holiday now done and dusted, all eyes in Kerry now turn towards the next big event on the social calendar here in the county and that is of course, the hugely popular Kingdom County Fair.

This year’s event is all set to take place this coming weekend on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7 at the at the showgrounds in Ballymacthomas just outside of Tralee and judging by the programme of events, there will be plenty to keep everyone of all ages entertained over the two days.

Last year’s long-awaited return fair – its first outing since COVID – was hailed as a massive success, with visitor numbers far exceeding the best expectations of the organisers so excitement and anticipation levels for the 2023 staging are at fever pitch.

Some of what will be on offer over the two days includes live music and dancing, a kids corner with face-painting, children’s shows, puppet shows, amusement rides and children’s toy stalls.

One of the biggest attractions each and every year is the dog show while some of the other attractions that people can look forward to are a vintage display, a variety of trade stands, arts & crafts, show-jumping, horse and pony showing classes, cattle classes, sheep showing classes, goat showing classes and hot food catering.

The Kingdom County Fair has been a staple of the yearly calendar in Tralee for over 70 years with its mission being to provide a platform for local businesses to display their goods to the public and for the promotion of local culture including music, dance, home crafts, horticulture.

Speaking at the launch last week, James Tarrant Chairman expressed his excitement ahead of the big opening and said “it’s great to be back, we believe that our new showground is a wonderful facility.”