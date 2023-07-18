Councillor slams Uisce Éireann over odour issues in North Kerry village

Listowel MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Aoife Thornton (Fine Gael) has launched a scathing attack on Uisce Éireann, bemoaning the ‘disgusting’ situation Lixnaw residents living near an Integrated Constructed Wetlands (ICW) have been left in.

Cllr Thornton said residents are being asked to live with ‘unacceptable’ odours emanating at times from the ICW, odours she said are particularly unpleasant at night-time, and she feels trust has been broken between Uisce Éireann (UÉ) and residents.

In its response to Cllr Thornton’s request for an update on the matter, UÉ said “a lot of work has been going on in the background” and a permanent solution has been proposed, which includes two large tanks replacing two settlement cells, which Cllr Thornton welcomed.

A determination on any statutory or planning consents for recommended future works, however, is not expected until the end of September. This drew the ire of Cllr Thornton.

“This is no longer an acceptable situation,” she said at last Thursday’s Listowel Municipal District meeting. “I’ve waited a number of months to say that, and I’ve tried to work with Irish Water [UÉ] alongside people who live in this area.

“There has not been clear indication of timeframes or clear communication, as promised last November with the locals. On their behalf, I am not happy about that. I feel trust has been broken between Irish Water and those residents. I feel like Irish Water have asked them to be in an unacceptable situation.”

She said the prospect of waiting until the end of September for a determination on statutory or planning consents is “infuriating” and criticised what she feels is the lack of communication from UÉ towards residents over this matter.

“The odour is unacceptable and disgusting at times, particularly night-time,” she added, calling on UÉ to move more quickly.

In its response to Cllr Thornton’s request for an update, UÉ also outlined its intermediate solution to the issues. It described an ICW as an environmentally friendly, energy-saving, carbon-emission-reducing and cost-effective way of treating wastewater, but acknowledged ‘intermittent’ odour issues at the Lixnaw ICW.

Works have been taking place this month to add environmentally friendly additives to stimulate biological breakdown. This has improved the odour issues, Uisce Éireann said.

Pipework has been moved away from the affected housing estate, and trees were planted as part of ongoing efforts at the location, UÉ’s response added.

Kerry County Council agreed to bring Cllr Thornton’s thoughts to Uisce Éireann’s attention.