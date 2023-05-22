Councillor hits out at ‘crazy’ physio waiting lists in South Kerry

Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty has described the waiting list for physiotherapy services in Cahersiveen as “crazy”, with average outpatient wait times of nearly a year for routine referrals, and two to four weeks even in urgent and semi-urgent cases.

The information was outlined by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) in response to a question posed by Councillor Moriarty at last week’s Regional Health Forum South meeting.

“The statistics are fairly stark…There are 131 people on the waiting list, which is crazy,” Councillor Moriarty told The Kerryman. “Effectively, it is linked to the fact that there are a number of unfilled posts.

“The campaign to fill posts has started, I didn’t get any sense of how long it will take.”

The average waiting time in outpatient urgent and semi-urgent cases is two to four weeks. For routine referrals, the average wait time is 10 to 11 months.

Urgent and semi-urgent domiciliary cases wait an average of two to three weeks, with a three-month average wait for routine referrals.

Cllr Moriarty said the issue was raised with her by someone who needs a knee-replacement operation but is concerned she will not have access to immediate physiotherapy afterwards.

The response to Councillor Moriarty’s question explained that Cahersiveen is part of Community Healthcare Network 3 (CHN 3), which covers an area of approximately 55,000 people. There is one vacant senior physiotherapist position within CHN 3, while there are three vacant staff-grade physiotherapist positions.

CKCH Chief Officer Tess O’Donovan said that additional physiotherapists are being redeployed to Cahersiveen at present to meet demand.

“There is currently a National Recruitment Campaign ongoing for this specific and other therapy disciplines,” Ms O’Donovan said. “All vacant posts, including those in CHN 3, are currently being expressed to panels formed. In addition to this, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is also running a temporary initiative to attract assistant physiotherapists to all networks to assist with the reduction of current waiting lists.”