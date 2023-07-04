Council still seeking funds to develop Tralee blueway

KERRY County Council is continuing to seek funding for the development of a new Blueway amenity route that could link the Tralee ship canal to Spa and Fenit.

Similar to greenways ‘blueways’ are recreational trails that are typically based along canals, rivers and around lakes which also offer visitors the opportunity to take part in various water-based activities like swimming or kayaking.

The idea of a formalised Tralee Fenit blueway was first proposed around a decade ago but momentum has gathered around the project in the last five years as the Tralee Fenit Greenway neared completion.

At Monday’s monthly meeting of the Tralee Municipal District council Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris asked for an update on the project.

Council management said that while an application had been made for State funding to carry out an engineering study of the ship canal – to see if it could be developed into a ‘blue flag’ status Blueway route – this had not been approved.

“The Council will continue to seek to source funding opportunities to support the development of the Blueway,” said Management.

Cllr Ferris said that activity tourism has become a key driver of the tourism sector and that the Council need to “actively pursue” the opportunities a Blueway could present for the Tralee, Spa and Fenit area.