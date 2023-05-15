Cost of contractors slows important work in homes of older and vulnerable people in Kerry

Kerry County Council (KCC) say sourcing contractors at a reasonable cost to carry out home adaptation work for vulnerable people is slowing the rollout of grants in some cases.

The issue was raised at Monday’s full meeting of KCC when it was announced that KCC received an allocation of just over €3 million for home adaptation grants for 2023.

Housing Adaptation Grants for older people and people with a disability meet some of the cost for installing access ramps, downstairs toilet facilities, stair-lifts, accessible showers, variations to facilitate wheelchair access.

Extensions and any works deemed necessary to make a house suitable for the accommodation of a person with a disability are also covered.

KCC added that there is still a very high activity area with 544 grants currently approved at a cost of €3.3m where works remain to be completed.

However, the availability of suitable contractors is posing challenges, which, in some cases, is reflected in a reduction in claims for drawdown of funding.

While councillors welcomed the funding, it was noted that inflation and the rising cost of refurbishment work is reducing the effectiveness of the grant for many people who cannot afford it.

“I dealt with a case recently where €8,500 was the limit of the grant for a new roof, but the overall bill was €20,000,” said Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris.

“That’s the reality of what people are facing, and we have to look to appealing to the State to look at the limits and thresholds put on people,” she said.

Cllr Ferris stated the grant is also being met with a lot of ‘inhibitors’, especially in circumstances where people are leaving a healthcare facility and their home requires urgent alterations to help them recuperate.

“This is causing a ripple effect on the health service because of delayed discharges, etc. People can’t get the work done in a timely fashion,” she added.

KCC management explained the 80 per cent grant recoup means KCC make up the balance from its own resources to the tune of around €615,000.

In relation to individual financial caps within the Housing Adaptation Grant, KCC confirmed that Government is currently reviewing this, especially with reference to heating requirements of applicants.

KCC has a ‘fast-track’ process in partnership with the HSE for exceptional cases where people are about to leave hospital and need a grant.

It stated its experience in issuing grant approval is the ‘smallest part’ of the process. It’s securing a contractor to do the works at a reasonable cost that is an issue.