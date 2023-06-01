Cork and Kerry MTU students secure innovation funding awards

Rosaire Dineen, Dunmanway, Co Cork, Catherine O'Neill, Castlemaine, Co Kerry and Aoife James, Ballinlough, Cork, from Munster Technological University, who have been awarded funding for a project titled ‘Introduction of a Portable Reading Pen Borrowing Service in MTU Libraries’. Photo: Jason Clarke

Munster Technological University students attending courses on the institution’s Cork and Kerry campuses have been included among the recipients of significant funding awards from a new scheme aimed at promoting innovation in learning.

The students and staff from Co Cork are members of teams which were awarded project funding under the new ‘N-TUTORR—Transforming Learning’ initiative.

The N-TUTORR ‘Students as Partners in Innovation and Change’ funding grants have been awarded to 131 projects across the seven institutions that make up Ireland’s Technological Universities sector, including 19 projects at MTU.

A total of more than €650,000 is being awarded under the N-TUTORR programme, with each project receiving up to €5,000 in funding.

Darragh Coakley, from Innishannon, is among a team from MTU awarded funding for a project titled ‘Scríobh Amach É’, which involves the development of a therapeutic journal for higher education students. Peter Murphy, from Macroom, is part of a team from MTU to receive funding for the development of a bespoke e-portfolio using the platform ‘Portfolium’, incorporating the principles of universal design, to support all MTU students.

MTU lecturer Marguerite O’Connor, from Cork city, is leading a project awarded funding titled ‘My Business Degree Pathway – Education for a Sustainable Learning Environment’. The aim of the project is to enhance understanding and use of a virtual degree pathway space for students of the programme.

The announcement of the funded projects took place at an event in the Spencer Hotel, Dublin, last week. Funded by the European Union—NextGenerationEU, N-TUTORR is coordinated through the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA), with support from the Higher Education Authority (HEA).

The N–TUTORR project is a programme within the Technological University sector and funded by the European Union and NextGenerationEU. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) has been developed by the Government so that Ireland can access funding under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility. Ireland is expected to receive more than €900 million in grants over the lifetime of the Facility.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the largest component of NextGenerationEU, the European Union’s response to the global pandemic. The aim is to help repair the immediate economic and social damage brought about by the pandemic and to prepare for a post-Covid Europe that is greener, more digital, more resilient and fit to face the future.

N-TUTORR is supported by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and coordinated by the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) in collaboration with seven Higher Education Institutes across Ireland: Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT), South East Technological University (SETU), Munster Technological University (MTU), Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS).