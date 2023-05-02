Cool Siúl gets the crowds out in support of worthy South Kerry causes

The group that took part in the sixth annual Cool Siúl on Sunday in Ballinskelligs. The event is in memory of Katherine Fitzpatrick of Ballinskelligs who passed away in January 2017, and it's organised as a fundraiser for Ballinskelligs Community Care and Scoil Mhicíl by her family. Donations can still be made through the gofundme link on the Cool Siúl Facebook page. Photo by Christy Riordan

More than 50 people set off from Ballinskelligs’ Halla Pobal on Sunday to walk or run a five-kilometre loop – all in memory of a much-missed person and in aid of two very worthy causes.

The Cool Siúl remembers Katherine Fitzpatrick, who died in 2017, and it’s a measure of the regard in which she is held that the Cool Siúl continues to get people walking annually, even on a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Katherine’s daughter, Ann O’Leary, thanked everyone who took part on Sunday, and she explained that it may take another while to tot up the funds raised, which will be split evenly between Ballinskelligs Community Care and Scoil Mhichíl.

“We have set up a GoFundMe link online on the Cool Siúl Facebook page, so funds are still coming in,” she explained to The Kerryman. “We had over 50 people turn out…We’d like to thank everyone who joined us on the day, the weather was just outstanding. It was a very good turn-out on what is a busy weekend.

“We’ll have a cheque presentation but that will be held at a later stage when all the donations have come in.”

The dedicated GoFundMe page is available at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kfh68-cool-siul?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined.