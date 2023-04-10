Come on, baby, light my fire: dress made of briquette ties wins at South Kerry fashion show

Michael Donnelly, David Murphy and Patrick Casey strutting it out in suits from Quills in Kenmare

Vivienne Gleeson modelling the winner of the Junk Couture segment "Come on Baby light my fire." Also in pohoto are Karena McCarthy and Joy Clifford from Killarney Credit Union, who sponsored the Junk Couture segment. All photos by Michael Donnelly.

Between lip-sync battles and Strictly Come Dancing-themed events, Sneem has long been a hotbed of fun fund-raisers, but that didn’t stop the locals organising another one, and it certainly didn’t stop the community getting behind it.

Almost 400 people were in the Sneem Hotel last Thursday night for a Fundraising Fashion and Junk Couture show, with the funds raised set to be split between Derrynane Inshore Rescue and the Sneem and Caherdaniel rowing clubs.

Shops from around the South Kerry district, and beyond, had their wares modelled on the night, but there was also room for something a little different, as Stephanie O’Sullivan-Cronin, a member of the organising team, explained to The Kerryman.

We had 12 different groups making ‘Junk Couture’ outfits over the past few months, under the theme of sustainability,” Stephanie said. “Sisters Aileen [O’Donoghue] and Vivienne [Gleeson] won with an outfit titled ‘Come On, Baby, Light My Fire’, and they made a full dress out of briquette ties. They won after a public vote, and Killarney Credit Union sponsored that aspect of what was a fantastic night.

“It’s still being totted up [the funds raised]. People have been so generous, between people buying event tickets and people selling lines for the raffle beforehand. We don’t have a final tally, but at this point [Monday afternoon], we are close to €8,000 profit.”

Stephanie added that such generosity is the cornerstone of these events and is never lacking in the locality.

“It’s all well and good organising events, but if you don’t have the backing of the community, you might as well be running nothing,” she said. “I have to thank people’s generosity. People are amazing.”