Colour on the West Kerry sea as Dingle Regatta weaves its magic

The start of the U14 race during the Dingle Regatta over the weekend. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi

Action from the U14 race during the Dingle Regatta over the weekend. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi

Saoire Baker, Aisling Murphy, Daniel Ó Dubhda and Rhys de Brún during the U12 race at the Dingle Regatta over the weekend. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi

It was worth the wait and, if anything, only added to the carnival atmosphere that had already taken hold of Dingle.

Yes, the Dingle Regatta rolled around again at the weekend; two weeks later than planned due to the consistently inconsistent West Kerry weather, but there were no such issues this time.

Indeed, Maunza Heidtke, a stalwart of local rowing and a member of the event’s organising team, said if they could have any complaint about the weather, it’s that “it was almost too hot”.

“We postponed it two weeks ago because the weather was just not suitable,” she told The Kerryman. “You couldn’t get much better this time!”

And the good weather was complemented by strong participation numbers and a tremendous atmosphere, she said, keeping the buzz from the Dingle Marathon earlier on Saturday well and truly alive.

The regatta featured two days of racing and, roughly speaking, the more serious stuff is kept back to Sunday, with a greater selection of hat-drawn competitions on Saturday.

But the divide isn’t absolute. There was no shortage of quality on Saturday, with two underage All-Ireland events on the schedule, while Sunday still had a little something for young and less young.

“On the Sunday we had two junior All-Irelands at under-16 and under-18 level,” Maunza said. “We also had races at under-18, under-14, and under-12, drawn from a hat; as well as a two-handed under-18 race and a children’s B race.

“We had a junior under-12 and under-18 All-Ireland on Sunday; the four-man championship of Kerry; the four-woman championship of Kerry; a four-boys under-18 race; fear agus bean, so one man, one woman; a local mixed; and a novice race for people who had never rowed before, so that was a fun thing.

“We had good participation. For example, for the under-14 on Saturday, we had nine crews, which shows that our underage is doing well,” added Maunza, who is closely involved with the Dingle club, which is, in turn, intrinsically involved in the regatta event.

“We waited until 3pm and for when the last runner was in [in the Dingle Marathon]…so that gave the people something else to watch afterwards! “We didn’t want to push it out any further to September when all the children are back to school. We didn’t think that would be a good idea.”